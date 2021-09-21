Virtually every week brings another attack on Poland from the European Union. Demands and sanctions are multiplying. Many observers believe that our country has become a training ground for Brussels. The European Commission and other institutions are trying to create a new situation in which Member States will have considerably less power than they have had until now. Is Poland forbidden to do things which are accepted in relation to other countries?
Do Poles notice that Brussels is treating Poland extremely harshly?
The Social Changes studio, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, conducted a survey on this issue.
It turned out that according to a large group of respondents - as many as 39% - EU institutions treat Poland more harshly than other EU countries.
According to 34% of respondents - Poland is treated in the same way as the other members.
According to 5%, the EU is lenient towards our country.
22% of respondents answered: „hard to say”.
The survey results show that the evaluation of the situation in this area depends on the respondent’s political views. Nevertheless, the fact that such a large group of respondents - as many as 39% - perceives often hidden and masked violence on the part of the EU proves that Poles are looking at the EU in a more mature and rational way.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1063 between 10 and 13 September 2021.
