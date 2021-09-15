Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Gliński in an interview with Jacek and Michał Karnowski („We won’t be pushed out of the Union”) refers to the recent decision of the European Commission, which demands penalties for our country in connection with the functioning of the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber.
A minister in the Morawiecki government believes that this is a demonstration of a certain political power:
And yet, Commissioner Jourová speaks of the need for dialogue. We do want this dialogue, and we are open to discussion. There are, however, very big differences between us in the interpretation of EU law. We believe that what the European Commission is currently doing does not comply with EU law.
Prof. Gliński also emphasises what is a priority for our diplomacy and admits that we will certainly not give up our sovereignty. We demand a partnership within the European Union - this is guaranteed to us by the European Treaty.
The Deputy Prime Minister also believes that EU officials do not treat members of the community equally.
Double standards are being applied. The countries that have solutions identical or very similar to those we have adopted are not attacked or stigmatised. But we are not allowed to, and that’s that. In Germany, where judges are appointed by politicians, no one questions the rule of law of the system
— it reads.
Asked about the further course of events, he replies:
We are still standing firm. We will not be pushed out of the Union, either. All we demand is that the same standards are applied to all countries. If they think that they can punish Poland unfairly, in a way which is not in accordance with the letter and spirit of the treaties, with some kind of fines, we will appeal to the opinion of the Polish people. Does the European Commission seriously wish to go to war with the Polish society?
— he concludes.
Tłum. K.J.
