After the Taliban took power, the situation has dramatically deteriorated in Afghanistan, not only for women but also for religious minorities. The Group of European Conservatives and Reformists has prepared a statement on this issue. We demand decisive action and definite solutions from international organisations in order to prevent religious persecution.
Even before the withdrawal of the Americans and their allies, religious minorities were operating in Afghanistan in a hostile environment. Now there is a real risk that they will be subjected to persecution and violence by the Taliban. This group includes ten thousand people who are ‘guilty’ of converting from Islam to Christianity, which is, under Sharia law, a crime punishable by death.
Despite great difficulties, since 2001 - with the arrival of NATO forces - the Christian community in Afghanistan grew and strengthened. Everything changed in August this year, after the fall of Kabul. Once again Christians have had to disperse in fear for their lives and safety. There are reports of killings, harassment and threats against Christ followers. Many will have to emigrate to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, where the blasphemy laws in force are taking a daily toll.
We fear the repetition of the Syrian scenario, where the number of Christians has fallen from 1.2 million to 550 000 in the course of a decade. We believe that the international community is not addressing this issue sufficiently. Therefore, as regards the rights of women and religious minorities, we call for strict conditions to be imposed on the Taliban before they sit down at the negotiating table to possibly recognise their government. We do not consider it a good idea to create ‘humanitarian corridors’. Afghans, including Christians and women, must be free to live peacefully in their homeland without having to emigrate. We therefore expect solutions from the United Nations, but also from the European Council, the G7 and the G20, that would not involve the mass evacuation of Afghanistan.
Izabela Kloc
Member of the European Parliament, Law and Justice Party.
Tłum. K.J.
