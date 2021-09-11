Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed his joy at the upcoming beatification of Poland’s Primate Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Mother Elizabeth Rosa Czacka. He was referring to Sunday’s ceremony in Warsaw during a general audience at the Vatican.
Addressing the Poles during the audience in the Paul VI Hall, the Pope said:
I express my joy at the upcoming beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński and Mother Elizabeth Rosa Czacka. May the spiritual testament of the Primate of the Millennium „I have given everything to Mary” and the trust of Mother Elizabeth Rose placed in the cross of Christ always be the strength of your nation.
„May God bless Poland”.
Saint John Paul II spoke the historic words about Cardinal Wyszyński:
There would not have been this Pope-Pole on the See of Peter if it had not been for your faith, which did not shrink from imprisonment and suffering, your heroic hope, your unreserved entrustment to the Mother of the Church.
— recalled Francis.
He concluded with the following words:
May God bless Poland. May you be supported by your great saints and the blessed.
Tłum. K.J.
