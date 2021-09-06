Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attending the Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia, said that Poland, the Czech Republic or Hungary were all founded before 1,100 years and some democratic institutions have longer history than in Western Europe.
We have a much longer tradition and we don’t want to be lectured by anyone from Western Europe about what democracy is, what the rule of law is, because we know it best. We struggled for the rule of law and democracy during the terrible years of communism
— said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a panel discussion at the Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia.
According to him, the events on Poland’s eastern border mean that migration and refugees will be the biggest challenge for the European Union in the coming decades.
It cannot be closed within today’s borders, which means that the Western Balkans should be included in the European Union structure as soon as possible
— he stressed.
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland participated along with the President of Bulgaria and the Prime Ministers of Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia, Croatia, in the debate on the expansion of the European Union by including the countries of the Western Balkans. The main motto of the meeting is the conviction that the future of Europe is closely related to its enlargement.
The Polish Prime Minister also met with the Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša. The situation in Afghanistan and migration are expected to be among the topics of their talks.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/565289-we-do-not-want-to-be-taught-by-anyone?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29