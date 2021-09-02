The government introduced a state of emergency at the border with Belarus.
The Council of Ministers has decided to request the president to introduce a state of emergency for a period of 30 days along the border zone, in parts of Podlaskie and Lubelskie voivodeships. Certain activities related to normal functioning will be excluded there. This will allow us to seal our border and prevent provocations more effectively
— informed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a press conference.
The situation on the border with Belarus is still critical and tense, due to the fact that Lukashenko’s regime decided to transport people mainly from Iraq to Belarus and force them into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in order to introduce destabilizing elements on the territory of our countries
— said Prime Minister Morawiecki.
The state of emergency will cover 183 towns - a narrow zone of towns directly adjacent to the border.
Restrictions will affect the residents of localities covered by the state of emergency to a minimum; however, they will introduce significant residence restrictions for outsiders and limit the possibility of gatherings.
