Near Usnarz Górny, on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland, a group of migrants wishing to enter the west has been camping for over three weeks. Their presence has attracted interest from the media, activists and some politicians who visit the site. There have also been attempts to get through to those camping out. The Polish Border Guard, supported by police and army, fenced off an area of several hundred metres, moving outsiders away from the border with Belarus.
The Border Guard reported on Wednesday that some people had been taken back by the Belarusian side, while several new ones had been brought to join the group.
Polish officials said that Belarusian border guards had delivered food, drinks and cigarettes to the encampment.
— reported the Border Guard, attaching photos to its entry.
