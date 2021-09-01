On Sunday, the Border Guard together with Polish Army soldiers detained 13 people who were destroying technical barriers on the Polish-Belarusian border
— stated the Border Guard.
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs assessed that the situation that had occurred was unacceptable.
They will face all the penal consequences of their actions
— announced Mariusz Kamiński.
They destroyed the border fences. Kramek was among them
As the Border Guard announced on Sunday, officers together with Polish Army soldiers detained a group of 13 people, 12 Polish citizens and one Dutch citizen, who destroyed technical barriers on the Polish frontier with Belarus.
The detainees include Bartosz K. The actions aimed at bringing charges against these persons are in progress
— wrote the Border Guard on Twitter.
The TVP Info portal reported that among the detainees is Bartosz Kramek from the Open Dialog Foundation.
„They will bear all the penal consequences”.
Mariusz Kamiński, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, addressed the situation.
The situation that occurred at our border is absolutely unacceptable. The perpetrators who broke the fence were detained by the Border Guard and will face all the criminal consequences of their actions. We will react to such acts with the utmost severity
— wrote Mariusz Kamiński on Twitter.
The Border Guard has red-handedly detained a group of 13 people who were destroying infrastructure on the Polish-Belarusian Flag border. Among the detainees is Bartosz K., who incited such an act in GW
— said deputy head of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration Maciej Wąsik.
There will be no tolerance for supporting Lukashenko’s hybrid war. The perpetrators will be prosecuted
— added the deputy minister.
According to social media, Bartosz Kramek representing the Open Dialog Foundation is behind the action, while Paweł Kasprzak of the Citizens of the Republic of Poland encouraged it.
Tłum. K.J.
