Almost 1,300 people were transported out of Afghanistan in 14 planes, with just over 200 of them at the request of other countries and organisations; nearly 1,100 people were taken to Poland
— said Marcin Przydacz, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, summing up the closing evacuation mission.
The deputy head of Polish diplomacy stressed that the mission had been carried out in extremely difficult conditions, although the territory of Kabul airport remained under the control of allied forces.
At the same time - he added - thousands of people were storming the airport, with the Taliban controlling and already enforcing control over almost the entire country.
On Thursday, the last 14th civilian plane with a group of 100 Afghan collaborators landed in Warsaw.
Fourteen civilian planes operated on the Uzbekistan-Warsaw line, carrying these people out. Military aircraft transported people from Kabul to Uzbekistan. Almost 1,300 people were transported, of whom just over 1,000 will be staying here in Poland in our centres in the nearest future
— said Przydacz.
Just over 200 people are collaborators evacuated at the request of other countries or organisations
— he added.
Lithuania and the International Monetary Fund asked Poland for help in evacuating co-workers from Afghanistan. Moreover, Poland also helped Estonia, the Netherlands and one family at the request of the International Olympic Committee.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/564277-fourteen-aircraft-have-transported-almost-1300-people?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29