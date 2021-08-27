The Polish army started building a fence on the Polish-Belarusian border. It is supposed to protect our country from the inflow of illegal immigrants, who are brought from Iraq by the regime in Minsk and sent to destabilise the situation in Poland and other states in the West.
According to a survey conducted by Social Changes on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl, the construction of a solid barrier on the eastern border of the Republic of Poland is supported by the vast majority of Poles.
The following question was asked to respondents in our survey:
Do you think Poland should seal the borders and build a fence on the border with Belarus if the inflow of immigrants increases?
As many as 61% of respondents answered in the affirmative, with 34% answering ‘definitely yes’ and 27% ‘rather yes’.
Only 20% of those surveyed were against the construction of a fence.
19% had no opinion on the matter.
As many as 87% of the United Right voters and 60% of the voters of Poland 2050 support the idea of building a fence, while those in favour of the Civic Coalition are most sceptical: 43% support a fence, while 38% are against.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1057 between 20 and 23 August 2021.
