On Wednesday, the army began building an approximately three-metre high fence on the Polish-Belarusian border in the region of Zubrzyca Wielka in Podlaskie voivodeship. It will eventually be 180 km long and protect the inland section of the border.
Mariusz Błaszczak: We are strengthening borders
We are strengthening borders! Soldiers have begun building a fence on the Polish-Belarusian border. The fence will increase its integrity and make any attempts of illegal crossing much more difficult
— wrote Błaszczak on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
He also posted photos showing soldiers putting up the steel posts for the future fence.
On Monday afternoon, the head of the Ministry of Defence Mariusz Błaszczak announced that the construction of the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border will begin later this week.
Prime Minister Morawiecki’s announcement
At a press conference on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives of the Border Guard, the Polish Army and the Police at the Border Guard post in Kuźnica, the head of government was asked about the exact date on which the fence will be built.
The works will start already in the next few days, but they will surely last a couple or a dozen or so weeks. At the very beginning, we will secure the section that is most accessible for illegal crossing, and most difficult to supervise - that is the inland section. Out of the 418 km long Belarusian border, it is about 180-190 km. This is where we are going to start
— said Mateusz Morawiecki.
In Usnarz Górny near Krynki (Podlaskie Voivodeship), on the border on the Belarusian side, a group of foreigners has been camping for a dozen or so days; these people are not allowed into Poland. The border is secured by the Border Guard and soldiers; there are also police there. According to the latest information provided by the Border Guard the group consists of 24 people.
Tłum. K.J.
