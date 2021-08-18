Requests for evacuation are reaching Poland from, among others, the EU and NATO; the list of these people will be presented to us in the coming days. It will perhaps amount to around 100 people whom we will assist in evacuating
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday in Żabia Wola.
The prime minister added that on Tuesday, during a meeting with the heads of the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Interior and Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the continuation of the evacuation of the associates of the Polish military contingent from Afghanistan was discussed. He stressed that the evacuation from Afghanistan was Poland’s obligation and thanked MON for carrying out the first evacuation in June.
The head of government said that in June Poland offered an evacuation from Ghazni province, where Polish troops were stationed. He recalled that Ghazni had been occupied much earlier than the Afghan capital.
Already in June, we proposed the evacuation of people from this province who cooperated with the Poles, and several people with their families have already been evacuated to Poland or to other places - wherever they wished to go and we took care of them
— he said.
Poland is working with Uzbekistan to make the evacuation as logistically efficient as possible. Polish military aircraft will be used on the Kabul-Uzbekistan route and will transport evacuees to Poland.
In addition, a government team led by the head of the Ministry of Interior has been established to deal with the distribution of people evacuated from Afghanistan to special centres on Polish territory.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/562865-evacuations-from-afghanistan?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29