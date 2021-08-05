I have given instructions to all Voivodship Police Chiefs to provide round-the-clock protection for mobile vaccination points and emergency protection for all other vaccination points
— said Police Chief Gen Jarosław Szymczyk.
Gen. Szymczyk admitted that increasing aggression of anti-vaccinationist circles had been observed at vaccination points over the last several days.
He referred not only to the arson attack on a vaccination centre and a sanitary station in Zamość, but also reminded that in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, a vaccination centre was broken into and the inviolability of people guarding the order was violated.
We are observing that this aggression is growing. I want to make it clear that there will be no tolerance on the part of the police for this type of behaviour and our actions will be very decisive and will be a firm response to threats against (medical - PAP) personnel and people who come to these points
— announced the general.
He assured that in the case of arson attack on a vaccination centre and the sanitary care building in Zamość, the police are carrying out intensive actions.
We are constantly receiving information, we are investigating and analysing it in detail. This case is a matter of honour and prestige and I am convinced that the best people are working on it. Detaining the perpetrator is only a matter of time
— he stressed.
