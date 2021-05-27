The findings of the portal wPolityce.pl show that Raman Pratasevich, who was kidnapped at Minsk airport, may have had insufficient counter-intelligence protection. Our sources wonder why he risked a precarious flight across Belarusian territory. If Pratasevich had still been in Poland, he could have benefited from the support of the Polish special services, which provided excellent protection for his safety. However, he chose Vilnius.
This information was confirmed by the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcin Przydacz.
Mr Pratasievich did not have asylum in Poland. When he was in Poland, he was under the protection of Polish services, he was safe. He made a decision to go to Vilnius, thus he became a subject of protection of Lithuanian services
— said the deputy foreign minister in Polsat News.
He added that „nothing harmful has happened” to other Belarusian oppositionists who are staying in Poland. He assured that Poland „as much as possible” fulfils its obligation to protect people persecuted by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/552635-why-did-lithuanians-allow-pratasevich-to-take-a-risky-flight?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29