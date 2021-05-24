MFA statement on forced landing of Ryanair plane in Minsk

On 23 May 2021, Undersecretary of State Marcin Przydacz urgently summoned chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Belarus, Aliaksandr Chasnouski to the MFA. The meeting was requested to express Poland’s firm protest against forcing a civilian Ryanair jetliner belonging to a company registered in the Republic of Poland to land.
On the pretext of a bomb threat and applying air safety procedures, the airplane en route from Athens to Vilnius with passengers of many European countries on board was forced to perform an emergency landing in Minsk, where a Belarusian opposition activist Roman Protasevich was arrested. This act bears resemblance to an act of state terrorism.
Limiting the freedom of decision making of the aircraft’s captain, the authorities of the Republic of Belarus posed a danger to air traffic and put the lives of the plane’s passengers and crew at risk. The circumstances of the act have to be immediately explained with relevant international institutions. International community cannot leave such actions without a decisive response.
MFA Press Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Poland
