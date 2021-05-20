In Poland, 16,372,436 vaccinations against COVID-19 have already been performed! Those fully vaccinated? That's almost five million Poles

In Poland, 16,372,436 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been performed so far, the government websites stated on Wednesday. Fully vaccinated, i.e. with two doses of products by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, as well as a single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, are 4,794,334 people.

Since 27 December last year, when COVID-19 vaccination began in Poland, 14 472 doses have been administered. There have been 8662 reported adverse post-vaccination reactions.

A total of 18 618 220 doses have been delivered to Poland so far.

