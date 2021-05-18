Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski tried to prove that local government officials in Poland „took responsibility into their own hands” during the pandemic. The mayor of Warsaw talked about the chaos that allegedly prevailed in our country and about his own swift reaction. He argued that he had known better than the government how to get ready to fight a pandemic.
The voivode of the Mazovian Voivodeship Konstanty Radziwiłł was both surprised and saddened by the lies told by the Warsaw Mayor and in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl he states :
I must say that in the first moment I simply couldn’t believe that he had said that, and then I got a little sad because it shows that in fact there is no limit to the lies that can be spread. In this particular case, the target audience is abroad; this creates a completely false image of Poland, and I have to say that I am intensely saddened.
Radziwiłł explained how Rafał Trzaskowski „took responsibility into his own hands”.
First of all, in fact, the city of Warsaw is the owner of eleven hospitals, but it is safe to say that the management of these hospitals in terms of who is to take care of what during a pandemic, how many beds of one kind or another should operate for Covid or other non-covid patients, which wards should be coordinated in what way, and finally the provision of ten hospitals with an enormous amount of various equipment and supplies necessary to combat Covid, from personal protective equipment in incalculable quantities to expensive sophisticated equipment such as patient monitors, ventilators, etc. - all this worth around 7 million PLN - came from the government. If it were not for this, these hospitals would simply not have been able to cope with the pandemic at all
— he said.
The case of the Southern Hospital
Konstanty Radziwiłł pointed to the situation of the Southern Hospital in Warsaw as an example of complete incapacity of the city. This hospital was designated by the Mazovian voivode as a temporary hospital.
Had it not been for the gigantic support from the government through the provincial governor of the order of over 80 million zlotys - that’s how much money went into that hospital in total, both in the form of cash to speed up the construction and in the form of equipment for that hospital, which is now ready to receive as many as 250 covid patients - it would not have been possible at all. The city has been completely inept
— he stated.
„What the mayor is saying is astonishing”
Konstanty Radziwiłł pointed out at the same time that Rafał Trzaskowski additionally spoke about the vaccinations that he is allegedly providing himself.
This is another lie, because as we all know, for many months now there have been almost 300 population vaccination centres in Warsaw, the organisation of which was not supported by the city authorities in any way. These are often small private entities, sometimes municipal ones, but this is an independent activity of these entities, the city has no influence on it. However, at the moment, when it comes to organising so-called general vaccination points, the city does indeed propose places, but the organisation of these points is supported financially by the voivode, and the vaccination itself and the vaccines are financed entirely from the state budget. So I have to say that what the Mayor says is astonishing. I think that he could only say this to people who are simply not able to verify the truth of these words in any way
— he explained.
In addition, it should also be said that personally the mayor is a person who is often absent. There have been several extended periods of absence over the past year. I do not know what he was doing during these periods. Certainly, for him to say of himself that he is the one who organises everything, the one who is in charge of everything, is an additional lie, because he personally shows very little involvement in these matters. If there is any cooperation at all, it is usually done with his deputies and not with him personally
— says the Mazovian Voivode.
