In February this year, Amnesty International decided to stop using the term „prisoner of conscience” in relation to Alexei Navalny. The Russian media, controlled by Vladimir Putin, widely publicised this decision, proclaiming without restraint that Navalny was a terrorist
— pointed out the Polish head of government on social media on Sunday.
He added that Russian security services had escalated their repression against the prisoner, treating him with extreme harshness.
It took several months for AI to finally notice its mistake and restore Navalny’s status as a prisoner of conscience, admitting that „the Russian state is sentencing Alexei Navalny to a slow death”
— wrote the prime minister.
Morawiecki stated that Alexei Navalny’s case was not isolated.
In 1988, when my father and Andrzej Kołodziej were arrested, the AI also refused to grant them the status of prisoners of conscience, because, as it was claimed, as activists of the Solidarity Fighting Party they could not rule out an armed struggle for Poland’s freedom
— wrote the Prime Minister
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/551412-prime-minister-criticizes-amnesty-international?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29