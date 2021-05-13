Donald Tusk, the former Prime Minister, currently President of the European People’s Party, puts a knife in the current Polish government almost every week. Sometimes he even suggests - totally untruthfully - that it is pro-Russian; although he himself does nothing to, for example, prevent the construction of the second line of the NordStream gas pipeline.
All in all, it can be concluded that Tusk doesn’t bother to pursue matters important for Poland, although it is possible that he is lobbying for actions that are intended to hinder the functioning of the current authorities of the Republic of Poland.
As it turns out, Poles recognize that Donald Tusk does not fight for Polish interests in Brussels, although, of course, the opinions on this matter depend on the respondents’ political sympathies.
In our survey, we asked the following question:
In your opinion, does Donald Tusk adequately protect Polish interests in the European Union?
35% of respondents answered positively to this question.
A larger group - as many as 46 percent - had the opposite opinion.
The most critical assessment of Donald Tusk is given by voters of the United Right - as many as 79% believe that he does not properly protect Poland’s interests in Brussels. On the other hand, 86% of voters of the Civic Coalition believe the opposite. It is hardly surprising: for the supporters of the Civic Coalition, Tusk is a symbol of the „golden times”, which are not likely to return.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an internet panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of gender, age, place of residence) sample of N=1070 Poles between 30th April and 4th May 2021.
Tłum. K.J.
