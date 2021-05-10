A regulation concerning new restrictions has already appeared in the Journal of Laws. It assumes, among others, that from 15 May the obligation to wear masks outdoors will be abolished.
May 15 is also a very important date, because from that day onwards we will suggest a solution that masks will no longer have to be worn outdoors, provided that a distance of one and a half metres is ensured, which is obligatory
— announced Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski at a press conference held on 28 April.
The head of the Ministry of Health stressed that „in every situation that implies the impossibility of keeping this distance, masks should still be worn, because they provide basic protection”.
Hotels and restaurant gardens open
From 8 May to 5 June, hotel activity is to be restored, but with a limit of 50 per cent of rooms occupied, and on 15 May restaurant gardens may start, according to a Council of Ministers decree published on Thursday evening.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/550278-from-15-may-it-is-no-longer-necessary-to-wear-masks-outdoors?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29