There are 3,184,152 people in Poland fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 12,225,861 injections have been performed, according to information on the government’s vaccination website.
The first dose was given to 9,186,041 people. The daily number of vaccinations was 220 325.
A total of 15,381,800 vaccines were delivered to Poland, of which 13,556,520 were sent to vaccination centres.
Will Poland buy vaccines from Denmark?
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has written a letter to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday offering to buy back Johnson&Johnson’s unused COVID-19 vaccines from Denmark, according to polsatnews.pl.
The portal was able to reach a short letter from the Prime Minister, dated 4 May. In the letter, the Prime Minister reminds that we are at „a key moment in the fight against the pandemic”, and that Denmark and Poland „have been cooperating for years at the political, economic, scientific and cultural level”.
Polsatnews.pl has established that the head of government made a proposal to the Danish prime minister that Poland would buy back unused Johnson&Johnson vaccines.
Denmark has stated that it would exclude the J&J vaccine from the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Earlier, the Danish authorities announced that they were discontinuing the use of the AstraZeneka vaccine.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/550275-the-government-intends-to-buy-back-unused-jj-from-denmark?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29