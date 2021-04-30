The third wave of the pandemic is weakening. The peak in the number of cases of infections, hospitalisations and deaths is behind us
— said the Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski at the press conference.
He added that it means the necessity of dealing with other priorities as soon as possible, if not immediately.
The short-term priority will be to rebuild Poles’ health. The reconstruction of health after the pandemic is not only a matter of recovering from COVID-19; it is a much broader problem, because unfortunately the pandemic has also caused some neglect of public health
— admitted Niedzielski.
He explained that this neglect is related to, among other things, limited access to the care system, much of which was involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most important task for the next month, two, three months is to return to normal medical care, to deal with health as we had dealt with it in the pre-pandemic time
— stated the minister.
He informed that the ministry has decided to restore more than 10,000 beds to the normal, non-covid health care system. This is a matter of the next two weeks.
On last Sunday, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 3 451 additional patients. Twenty-two patients died - informed the Health Ministry on Monday. There are 27,137 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, and 3,101 of them are on ventilators. That is 4,475 fewer hospitalised patients than a week ago.
