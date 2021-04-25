We have exceeded 9 million implemented vaccinations in Poland. The system is accelerating all the time. The less positive information is that Astra Zeneca has once again announced a reduction in deliveries for Poland. Only 67 thousand units of the vaccine will arrive. The situation in the following weeks may look similar -
— informed the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Michał Dworczyk during a press conference.
In line with Prime Minister Morawiecki’s announcement, we are presenting a timetable for launching registration for vaccinations for all people. Until Saturday we have been implementing the programme presented a fortnight ago. We are speeding up from Monday onwards. We will register two year groups every day
— said Michał Dworczyk.
According to the announcement, from 10 May all adults will be able to register for vaccination.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/548429-soon-all-adults-will-be-able-to-register-for-vaccination?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29