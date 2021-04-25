From 10 May all adults will be able to register for vaccination

We have exceeded 9 million implemented vaccinations in Poland. The system is accelerating all the time. The less positive information is that Astra Zeneca has once again announced a reduction in deliveries for Poland. Only 67 thousand units of the vaccine will arrive. The situation in the following weeks may look similar -

— informed the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Michał Dworczyk during a press conference.

In line with Prime Minister Morawiecki’s announcement, we are presenting a timetable for launching registration for vaccinations for all people. Until Saturday we have been implementing the programme presented a fortnight ago. We are speeding up from Monday onwards. We will register two year groups every day

— said Michał Dworczyk.

According to the announcement, from 10 May all adults will be able to register for vaccination.

