The remains of 35 people, mostly women and children, were found by a team of @PoszukiwaniaIPN in a mass forest grave in Warsaw.
The case was reported by a local historian who found an eyewitness to the execution of 13 men by German soldiers in September 1939
— informed Institute od National Remembrance.
The remains of several dozen people, including women and children, were discovered in the mass grave. The current state of work allows us to state that the remains of at least 25 people had been buried in the discovered site. This number may increase after the site has been fully explored.
The bodies of the murdered people are arranged alternately, strictly next to each other. Their arrangement may indicate that executions were carried out on living people placed in the death pit or immediately earlier. Next to some of the skeletons of adults there are remains of children. So far, elements of civilian clothing (buttons, belts, shoes) have been found.
Works on the above-mentioned site (Skierdowska street) started on the basis of an eye-witness account concerning an event from the beginning of World War II, when German soldiers brought a group of people to this place and then executed them. This report was made to the employees of the IPN’s Search and Identification Office.
Source: IPN
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/547506-discovery-of-a-mass-grave-in-the-suburbs-of-warsaw?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29