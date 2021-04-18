The Law and Justice party and Poland 2050 are gaining, Civic Platform going down. CHECK the results of the latest survey

As it was shown in a survey conducted by Social Changes on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl, the support for the two biggest political parties increased in the last days: United Right and Poland 2050, while Civic Platform has lost points. There would be 5 political groups in the parliament.

In our research, 33% of respondents declared their willingness to vote for United Right - which is an increase of 3 points in comparison to the previous survey.

Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050 came second, supported by 24% of respondents - 2 points more than in the last week’s survey.

The Civic Coalition, currently supported by 18% of respondents, lost 2 points.

10 percent of respondents voted for the Left Party - a drop of 3 points.

The Confederation is supported by 9 percent of respondents - an increase of 1 point.

Kukiz‘15 was supported by 3 percent of respondents - no change.

Support for the Polish Stronnictwo Ludowe remained unchanged - 2 percent.

2 percent of respondents answered „another party”.

The declared turnout is 65%.

The survey was conducted using the CAWI method (Computer Assisted Web Interview) on an internet panel. It was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of gender, age, place of residence) sample of N=1069 Poles between 9 and 12 April 2021.

