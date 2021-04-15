As of Monday, children are returning to kindergartens and nurseries - informed Health Minister Adam Niedzielski at a press conference. The rest of the restrictions have been extended until 25 April. There are, however, a few exceptions
Beauty parlours and shopping centres will remain closed. Restrictions on churches and commercial establishments will also be continued.
Restrictions on hotels and accommodation facilities will be extended until 3 May. Exceptions include workers’ hotels, as well as accommodation provided for certain business trips.
In addition, the minister informed that from 19 April it will be possible to practise sport in outdoor sports facilities (up to 25 people) and to participate in sport competitions conducted by the relevant Polish sports association for children and young people.
Niedzielski added that additionally - after talks with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport Piotr Gliński - a decision was made to restore the possibility of practising sport outdoors.
Tłum. K.J.
