Today we want to pay tribute to health care workers who sacrificed their lives in the fight against the coronavirus and to all the others who bravely stand up every day to fight the epidemic
— said President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday during a ceremony to celebrate World Health Day.
At the beginning of the celebrations in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, a white and red flag was lowered to half-mast.
We want to pay tribute to all the workers of the Polish health service, as well as all other people, including soldiers, officers, and employees of various industries, who bravely stand up every day in the fight against the coronavirus
— said the President.
Tribute to those who sacrificed their lives fighting coronavirus
He said these individuals are directly fighting the virus in hospitals, ambulances and other medical facilities. He also mentioned other workers, including shop assistants, cashiers and pharmacists, who are at risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
Tłum. K.J.
