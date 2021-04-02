The Apostolic Nunciature in Poland has published an Announcement of the Holy See concerning the senior archbishop of Gdańsk Sławoj Leszek Głódź as well as the senior bishop of Kalisz Edward Janiak. Both hierarchs were given specific orders and bans!
Acting on the basis of the provisions of the Code of Canon Law (…) the Apostolic See conducted proceedings concerning the reported negligence of Archbishop Sławoj Leszek Głódź in the cases of sexual abuse committed by some clergy against minors and other issues related to the management of the archdiocese
— reads the announcement of the Nunciature.
The following decisions have been taken against the archbishop: an order to reside outside the archdiocese of Gdańsk; a ban on taking part in public religious celebrations in the archdiocese of Gdańsk; as well as an order to contribute a sum of money from his personal funds to the „St Joseph’s Foundation”, which is to be used for prevention and aid for victims of abuse.
Similar sanctions were taken against Senior Bishop of Kalisz Edward Janiak - an order to live outside the diocese of Kalisz and a ban on participation in any public religious celebrations or secular meetings on its territory.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/545564-the-holy-see-has-taken-decisions-concerning-two-bishops?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29