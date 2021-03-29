Mrs Anna Koźmińska, the oldest Righteous, dies at 101

Sadly, Mrs Anna Koźmińska, Lady of the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta, and, for saving Jews during World War II, also awarded the Medal of the Centenary of Regained Independence and the title of Righteous Among the Nations, died on 24 March.
Mrs Koźmińska, the oldest Righteous in the world, would be 102 years old in May.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on 30 March at the Powązki Cemetery in Warsaw.
Source: IPN
