What we need at the moment is national solidarity. No more political squabbling. I appeal to the opposition: if you cannot act in solidarity with the government, then at least do not exacerbate the situation
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
During a joint press conference with Health Minister Adam Niedzielski, he stressed that COVID-19 „is increasingly affecting young people, under the age of 40”.
He added that „today the philosophy of ‘all hands on deck’ must be applied.
That’s why you should not disturb doctors today; you should not be mocking the fact that we are making temporary hospitals, because they are saving lives today. Just at the right moment, in October and November - we began then and have finished today - we created over 25 reserve, temporary hospitals. These are thousands of places in hospitals that save health; save lives of our citizens
— said the Prime Minister.
PO leader Borys Budka, however, responded in the usual tone.
Once again, instead of wearing sackcloth and ashes and apologising to Poles for the chaos and helplessness of the PiS government in tackling the pandemic, PM #Morawiecki attacks the opposition. Pride goes before a fall
— wrote Budka on Twitter.
Tłum. K.J.
