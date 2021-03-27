I am not sure whether it is a good thing that the serious health condition of the well-known publicist, book author, historian and fighter for Poland’s freedom during the Communist period, editor Piotr Semka (unfortunately Covid), has become a public issue. Perhaps nowadays it is inevitable. However, knowing my friend, I think that he would not wish it. He is committed to the idea that certain matters should remain private.
Yet it has happened. Let us thank those who are looking for ways to help and those who assure us of their prayers.
And therefore I am taking the liberty of writing a few words. Because I know how much respect and love Piotr has for the Miraculous Picture of Our Lady of Jasna Góra. We have been there together several times, always with the intention of addressing the most important public and personal problems. The most recent time was in October last year, and it so happened that it occurred on the day when it turned out that twenty Pauline Fathers had been infected, although in a part of the Sanctuary itself. At that time Peter expressed his regret at how little people appreciated their faithful and humble service; how little they recognised the importance of the religious ministry.
We were then able - thanks to the kindness of the Fathers - to participate in an exceptional Holy Mass in the part right before the painting. The photo above was taken at that very moment. I could see how deeply moved Peter was, and so was I.
I am sure that today, when he is fighting for his life, Peter would like our prayers for him to be addressed to Our Lady of Czestochowa. I would like to ask everyone to do so.
