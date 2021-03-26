Poland today is in the most difficult moment of the pandemic for the last 13 months; this is something we have to say very openly
— underlined Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
From next Saturday, new, stricter, safety rules will be in force for the next two weeks - announced the head of the health ministry Adam Niedzielski on Thursday.
Today, Poland finds itself in the most difficult moment of the pandemic in the last 13 months, and we have to say this very openly. The impact of the third wave of the coronavirus is very strong. Today, we have registered the highest increase in infections - over 34 000. More than 70 percent of beds and more than 70 percent of ventilator beds are occupied
— said Prime Minister Morawiecki during a press conference.
We are approaching the limits of health service capacity
— he stressed.
The head of government pointed out that the basic weapon is the vaccines and it is necessary to force the EU to speed up the process of supplying vaccines to member states, therefore he is in daily talks with the EC about this.
Starting this Saturday, the government is introducing new safety rules, new tightened safety rules - they will be in force for the next two weeks.
Trade
-
Large furniture and DIY shops over 2,000 m2 will be closed.
-
From 27 March until 9 April shopping centres and shopping malls will be closed (except for, among others, grocery shops, pharmacies).
-
From 27 March to 9 April, restrictions apply in retail outlets, markets and post offices: 1 person. / 15 m2 - in shops up to 100 m2; 1 person. / 20 m2 - in shops exceeding 10 m2
Religious facilities - NEW LIMIT!
- From 27 March to 9 April in churches, a maximum of 1 person per 20 m2 with a distance of min. 1,5 metres
Beauty parlours
- From 27 March to 9 April, beauty salons, hairdressers and beauticians are closed
Kindergartens and nurseries
- Kindergartens and nurseries closed from 27 March to 9 April. Childcare only for parents in the medical profession and for the police
Sports
- From 27 March to 9 April, sport facilities restricted to professional sport only; closed e.g. tennis courts and climbing walls.
What will Easter look like?
The Minister of Health presented „two important elements that will not appear in the form of official regulations, but which are very important from the point of view of epidemic data.
We recommend to spend these holidays at home in a small circle of household members. The question of the period of these two weeks is very important. (….) We strongly recommend switching to remote working
— said Niedzielski.
