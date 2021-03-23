We have the lowest unemployment in the EU and a good chance for dynamic economic growth this year; as a society we must look to the future with optimism and move ahead firmly
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday.
Poland has the lowest unemployment in the EU!
In his Facebook post, the head of government pointed out that Poland has the lowest unemployment rate in the EU and, he added, a good chance for dynamic economic growth this year.
I would like us all to remember that patience is often bitter, but it bears sweet fruit. We have already sacrificed a lot, but for this sacrifice to be worthwhile, we need to move forward as a society and look to the future with optimism
— wrote the Prime Minister.
According to Eurostat data published last week, Poland had the lowest unemployment rate in the EU in January, at 3.1 percent, followed by the Czech Republic with 3.2 percent and the Netherlands with 3.6 percent. Spain had the highest unemployment rate in January, at 16 percent.
Strong economic rebound
In a recent Facebook post, Prime Minister Morawiecki assessed that in the fourth quarter of this year we have a chance to beat the pre-pandemic economic growth. As he wrote, Poland will not only avoid recession, but will experience a sharp economic rebound.
I think at least at the level of 4 percent of GDP
— said Morawiecki.
The 2021 budget bill signed by President Andrzej Duda at the end of January this year assumes that in real terms, GDP will grow by 4 percent this year.
