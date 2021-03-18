The new restrictions will be nationwide; hotels will be closed, shopping malls will be restricted, cinemas, theatres will also be closed, swimming pools and sports facilities will be closed as well - informed Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on Wednesday. As he added, the third wave of the pandemic is now accelerating, so if the restrictions fail to work, „we will be closing everything”. The decisions taken are valid from 20 March to 9 April.
Tests have confirmed 27,278 new cases of coronavirus infection - the highest recorded number this year. 356 patients have died. There are 21,858 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, and 2,190 of them are on ventilators, while 30,698 beds and 3,021 ventilators are still available.
The main reason for this development is the coronavirus mutation detected in the UK. Recent data show that this figure has already reached 52 percent
- pointed out the head of the Ministry of Health.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/543685-lockdown-across-the-whole-country-from-20-march?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29