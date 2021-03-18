There are more sick people; consequently many more people are severely ill. The thing we are observing is that there are maybe more young people aged 40-50 in the severe condition
— says Dr Jacek Nasiłowski, a doctor at the temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw, to the portal wPolityce.pl.
There are still free places. We admit and discharge patients all the time; therefore we have smooth flow of patients
— says Dr Jacek Nasiłowski about the situation in the temporary hospital at the National Stadium.
Shortage of staff
When asked what is most needed in this facility at the moment, dr Nasiłowski answers:
Staff. Rescue workers, medical care. Each patient requires complex assistance - not only medication, but also food, taking to the toilet, bringing oxygen, and all this gets multiplied. Doctors as well.
When asked whether the hospital asked for help from the authorities of the city of Warsaw, dr Nasiłowski admits that he is not aware of this.
I know that various arrangements are being made. Resident trainees have now come from the hospital in Wołoska Street, but it is still not enough
— he informs.
Referring to the question of the Covid-19 course in the third wave of the pandemic, Dr Nasiłowski states:
There are more sick people; consequently many more people are seriously ill. What we observe is that there are perhaps more young people aged 40-50 who are in a severe condition. There are indeed many such people, but in terms of percentage, I suspect that the situation is similar when it comes to very serious cases.
Tłum. K.J.
