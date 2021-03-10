At Wednesday’s meeting of the Law and Justice (PiS) executive, it was decided to request the government to send a motion to the Constitutional Tribunal to respond to the recent CJEU ruling
— informed the party’s spokesperson Anita Czerwińska.
The Law and Justice Party (PiS) is requesting the government to pass a resolution on addressing the Constitutional Tribunal with regard to the CJEU ruling, parts of which question the supremacy of the Constitution over all sources of law in the Republic of Poland, including the EU treaties and the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, as well as the secondary law of the European Union.
— said Czerwińska.
The EU Court of Justice, answering questions from the Supreme Administrative Court, stated on Tuesday that „subsequent amendments to the law on the National Council of the Judiciary […] may violate EU law.”
According to the Polish government, they are fully in line with the Polish Constitution, while the EU leaves national states free to organise the administration of justice and the judiciary.
