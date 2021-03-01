What do Poles think of restrictions? Supporters of the status quo slightly outnumber those in favour of easing restrictions
Only 21% of Poles approve of tighter pandemic restrictions. The vast majority expect either keeping the status quo or even loosening them further, according to a survey by United Surveys for „Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” and RMF.
The survey asked Poles about the government’s decisions on epidemic policy they expect in the coming weeks. In favour of the tightening of epidemic rigour were 21% of respondents. In turn, 33.2% of respondents want the restrictions to be eased, and 33.7% wish the restrictions to be maintained at the present level. 12.1% have no opinion.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/541300-what-do-poles-think-of-restrictions?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29