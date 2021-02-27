Thank you very much for this wonderful award. This prize is very important to me. But it is not just for me. I believe it is for all those who support me in this work
— said the winner of this year’s Man of Freedom award of the weekly „Sieci” Daniel Obajtek.
The award has been granted for eight years by the readers and the editorial board of the biggest conservative weekly in Poland.
The President of PKN Orlen referred to the statement of the late President Lech Kaczyński.
In my work, I am always guided by the words of the late President Prof. Lech Kaczyński: in order to consolidate independence, Poland must be strengthened and modernised. This can be achieved by building a strong state with a strong economy. Today, one cannot separate the state from the economy. The economy builds a strong state; the economy strengthens the state, and the economy gives us a sense of security, independence; a certain comfort, an inner comfort. It gives us hope of a better tomorrow, for the future of our children and future generations
— said the Man of Freedom award winner.
Daniel Obajtek also pointed to a myth that has been spread by certain circles.
There have been many attempts to persuade us that capital has no nationality. But these were nothing but lies. Those lies were designed to keep us asleep and to allow wild privatisations to take place. This should not even have been called privatisation. It was simply giving away national assets for free. It was nothing less than theft of national property. They explained to us that this capital had no nationality, that everyone else from abroad was better, that anyone else would manage it better, and that anyone else would give us a guarantee. We gave up, but things must no longer go on like this. The time when Law and Justice is in power is not lost; there is no such thing as giving up; we are developing a strong Polish economy; we are developing our national champions and this is how Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen is evolving as well
— he stressed.
He underlined that the company, which had been able to earn only 1.7 billion zlotys during 5 years of the PO-PSL government, earned 26 billion zlotys during 5 years of the Law and Justice ruling.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/540983-obajtek-we-are-developing-our-national-champions?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29