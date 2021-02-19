The Civic Platform has finally announced its position on abortion. According to observers, it is extremely left-wing, and apart from abortion - on - demand after consultation with a doctor - it also includes support for such ideas as state financing of the in vitro method.
The decision of the PO authorities indicates a withdrawal from the ideological declaration, which, shortly after the party was established, emphasised respect for life.
It was a long discussion, but such a clear position was expected from us by the voters. (…) Today I want to assure you once again that there is always room for everyone in PO. (…) The position of the board clearly emphasises that there will never be discipline [in the party] on matters related to ideology
— said PO Chairman Borys Budka.
