The tax on advertising must be fair, so it must be progressive and structured in such a way that those who earn the most from advertising pay more
— said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday.
The head of the government was asked whether modifications were possible in the bill on ad tax.
It is very important to apply appropriate thresholds for digital taxes, advertising taxes depending on the size of the medium, and we will certainly take a close look at this issue once again
— said Morawiecki.
The head of the government indicated that the proposed tax would not cover local media.
Let us remind that last week some private media in Poland strongly protested in a joint action „Media with no choice”. Independent media outlets suspended coverage for 24 hours broadcasting a special announcement instead of their programme.
What was the reason? At the beginning of February, the government’s legislative work list included a draft law, which will result in the introduction of a tax for Internet advertising and conventional advertising. The bill in question is the one on additional revenues for the National Health Fund (NFZ), the National Fund for the Protection of Monuments and the establishment of a Fund for the Support of Culture and National Heritage in the Media Area. According to the assumptions, half of the revenue from advertising tax is to go to the NFZ. Many private media are protesting against the introduction of the new charge.
This is where your favourite internet service should be. Today, however, you will not read any content here. Experience what a world without independent media would look like. The Media with No Choice campaign has been launched. Read our open letter to the authorities of the Republic of Poland. The most important thing for us is that YOU have a choice. We thank users and business partners for their understanding and support
— read the announcements of the protesters.
We are addressing the announced new additional burden on media operating on the Polish market, misleadingly called +contribution+, introduced under the pretext of Covid-19. This is nothing but racketeering, hitting the Polish viewer, listener, reader and Internet user, as well as Polish productions, culture, entertainment, sports and media
— wrote the signatories of the protest letter.
The plans to introduce a tax on online and conventional advertising were commented on by government spokesman Piotr Müller. He stressed that the proposal is directed at the largest operators on the advertising market.
For a long time there has been a discussion in the EU about regulations concerning, among others, fair taxation of digital internet giants. Unfortunately, this discussion is significantly prolonged. As a result, Poland, in line with several other European countries, has proposed national tax solutions. It should be emphasised that this is directed at digital giants that often pay their tax dues in an unproportionate (low) way
— said Müller.
The government spokesman emphasised that similar solutions are already in place in other European countries, including the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Greece.
Commentators point out that some private entities effectively avoid taxation.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/539737-changes-to-the-advertising-tax-what-about-local-media?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29