The brawl unleashed in the streets by the so-called Women’s Strike is in fact no more than a protest held by abortion supporters
— Dorota Łosiewicz addresses the continuation of protests related to the so-called Women’s Strike on the pages of the new issue of „Sieci”. The weekly illustrates the cover article with photographs of women who say: Enough! We are not represented by the thunderbolt protesters. Dorota Łosiewicz encourages everyone to join in.
The author comments:
Evil is loud and therefore it seems to be dominant. Good is quiet and less appealing to the media, which is why it appears to be in the minority. But this is not true. By launching the #niewnaszymimieniu campaign, we want to support these quiet, wise, sensitive women who stand for good and at the same time say that they are not represented by the street brawlers.
Łosiewicz also lists the reasons why the “Women’s Strike” and the protests organised by abortion supporters are #notonourbehalf. These include the claim that they are against life and that the protests are anti-democratic:
The aim of the people speaking under the auspices of the Women’s Strike is to overthrow the democratically elected government, which these people are loudly and repeatedly exclaiming at subsequent demonstrations. Understanding their dislike of the ruling government, we would like to inform them that in democratic countries, a change of government takes place at the ballot box, by casting a vote, and not by means of a revolution.
Łosiewicz also stresses that the protests are vulgar, aggressive and anti-family. She also points out that they use lies:
What constantly takes place during the protests of abortion supporters is the distortion and diversion of meanings. People who are against life, who are in favour of killing sick children, call those who defend life Nazis and fascists.
In the summary of the material, the columnist informs that an editorial email has been launched at: niewmoimimieniu@fratria.pl. She encourages people to support the action and sign up to the manifesto #niewnaszymimieniu. One can also use social media or traditional mail.
Tłum.K.J.
