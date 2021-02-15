The tests confirmed infection with coronavirus in a further 6,586 people. 284 patients have died, informed the Health Ministry on Saturday.
There are 12,163 people in hospitals due to coronavirus. 1,270 patients are being put under ventilators. There are 14,982 hospital places and 1,379 ventilators still available, reported the Ministry of Health.
More than 2 million vaccinations have already been carried out in Poland.
