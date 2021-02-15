Some media, in response to the proposal of introducing a tax on advertising, started the action „Media with no choice”, showing a black screen and temporarily ceasing to operate.
This is unnecessary hysteria on the part of the media. What is more, I believe that some media are conducting a disinformation campaign, which contains fake news
— said Adam Andruszkiewicz, a minister at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, in a conversation with wPolityce.pl portal.
Adam Andruszkiewicz points out that it is simply a matter of big media „paying their taxes honestly”.
Nobody from the Polish government intends to censor the media, nor do we aim to influence editorial lines. We only want to discuss introducing a tax on revenues in the media and that is all. We want to make sure that big media companies and technology platforms start paying taxes in our country honestly
— he says.
The minister at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister points out that consultations on the draft of the tax on advertising are currently in progress. Media representatives are welcome to take part in them.
The debate is underway, we invite you to discuss it, but we request you not to spread fear and manipulation, because what some media are presenting today is nothing but disinformation
— he stresses.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/539316-we-want-media-companies-to-start-paying-taxes-honestly?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29