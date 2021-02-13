How exactly does Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki see the prospect of fighting the epidemic? On the one hand, we are faced with evident social fatigue; on the other hand, we have a real chance - thanks to vaccinations - to return to normality. But this is where we have encountered a problem in the form of untimely deliveries. This is one of the most important threads of Michał Karnowski’s conversation with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on wPolsce.pl TV.
I have great hope and every reason to believe that we are nearing the end, particularly through the vaccination programme. In this case we are certainly dependent on the supply of doses and on the pace of delivery of vaccines to Poland, but we have developed the system, which allows us to vaccinate several hundred thousand people every day
— states the Prime Minister.
We have 6 000 vaccination points and, on average, one vaccination point has around 60 vaccinated people per day; sometimes much more, but sometimes a little less. It is easy to count that multiplied by 30 days in a month means that we can vaccinate over 10 million people a month.
— he stresses.
The Head of Government addressed an appeal to the Poles:
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, we need to endure a little more; it may take a few more weeks, maybe even a few more months, but it will eventually get better. Unfortunately, we cannot exclude the possibility that we will also experience third-wave effects – please look at the situation in Portugal, Spain and the UK.
The Prime Minister also said:
We have to realise that, in turn, easing off the restrictions may result in very dangerous effects - because we may need to do some further economic closures again in March.
The Prime Minister stresses that the way of distributing vaccines proves to be efficient and he is ready to vaccinate Poles really quickly.
As of today, 94% of doctors and 80% of residents of social welfare homes have already been vaccinated
— he adds.
Tłum. K.J.
