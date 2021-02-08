In mid-February, there will be an opening of hotels and accommodations of up to 50 percent occupancy. Likewise with cinemas and theatres up to 50 percent of seats. Outdoor sports will also be allowed, so outdoor pitches, tennis courts will be able to open, including amateur outdoor sports, ski slopes and swimming pools. Restaurants, gyms, fitness centres and some businesses remain closed.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki indicated that the number of occupied covid beds in Poland is decreasing, but the death toll and the pandemic situation in Europe remain a matter of concern.
For the last two weeks we have observed a slight stabilisation of the number of new cases. We have a better situation in terms of the level of occupation of covid beds and also of ventilator beds, but the death rate is still alarming. Therefore, at most we can call it a somewhat fragile stabilisation
— stated the Prime Minister.
He stressed that the changes announced on Friday are a „conditional measure”.
Our decisions will be in force from next Friday onwards for another two weeks. After two weeks of implementation of the new rules, we will check how the virus behaves with respect to the basic parameters, that is, the incidence of infections, the number of deaths, occupied beds, occupied ventilator beds and the rate of vaccination, as the additional accompanying parameter that is crucial for the faster elimination of the virus
