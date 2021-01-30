One million vaccines already administered are behind us
— informed the head of the Chancellery, Michał Dworczyk, the government plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme.
Yet another important stage is behind us. And a total of nearly 150,000 patients have already received the first and second doses
— communicated Minister Dworczyk on Twitter.
850,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine
— said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski on Wednesday.
The head of the health ministry said on TVP on Wednesday that „the epidemic situation in Poland is relatively stable”.
He informed that „in terms of the daily number of new infections, it is at the level of 6,700”.
If we consider the last week, the average daily number of new infections was 5.5 thousand. This is a relatively large decrease compared to the previous week - these are drops of 20%
— stated minister Niedzielski.
He admitted that the situation looks slightly worse in the case of mortality.
We observe an average of 270 deaths per day. In relation to the previous week this number decreased by 4%, so we can see that there is a clear dynamics of decrease, but it is not as rapid as in the case of the number of new infections
— said the head of the Ministry of Health.
He also pointed out that the situation looks worse on the international arena.
The head of the health ministry reminded that Poland has contracted 85 million doses. The problem - as in the whole of Europe - is delayed deliveries from manufacturers.
