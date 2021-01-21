Many people of goodwill continue their efforts to save a Polish man (referred to in official correspondence as RS) living in the UK whose brain is damaged as a result of an accident, but who is still responsive to his environment. The British medical and legal system has sentenced him to death - but Poles want to save him.
As established by the wPolityce.pl portal, Minister Marcin Warchoł, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Justice and Government Plenipotentiary for Human Rights, has proposed in a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland to grant our compatriot a diplomatic passport, which could allow the Polish authorities to take him over, transport him to the country and fight for his health and life.
How does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs respond to this?
Regarding the case of the Polish citizen who is in hospital in Plymouth, UK, I would like to inform you that I am taking all possible measures to grant him diplomatic status
— wrote Professor Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Twitter.
Tłum.K.J
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/535835-what-more-can-be-done-to-save-the-pole?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29