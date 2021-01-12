In the latest issue of the weekly “Sieci” about a scandal that has shaken up public opinion in Poland - vaccination against coronavirus of over a dozen influential people done out of turn. How come such a great disgrace to well-established celebrities, politicians and actors took place? Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło observe in the „Sieci” magazine that this is a scandal with a much greater range than the TVN environment, reaching back to the communist mentality.
In the article „Pathetic spectacle”, Marek Pyza and Marcin Wikło discuss the loud issue of vaccinations performed out of order, among others by a group of celebrities. They notice:
They are the ones who usually weave stories about the need for a community in the face of an allegedly threatened democracy […]. In fact, they turn out to be small people who, at the moment of a real test of solidarity, followed the path of those who were allowed more in the communist Poland. The desire for equality faded away as soon as the opportunity to push out of line for a vaccine emerged […].
Journalists refer to the explanations that describe this incident as a promotional campaign:
It is difficult to comprehend what kind of promotional action this is, that is kept secret and only mentioned when something leaks out […] In the announcement of the university we also read that the promotional action was carried out „as suggested by the National Health Fund” and that „450 vaccinations were given by the Material Reserves Agency (ARM) to the CM WUM as an additional pool of doses, independently from the pool of vaccines intended for the zero stage of the project”. The ARM strongly denied that: „there were no additional doses made available for the WUM”
— it reads.
Tłum. K.J.
