The Association of Polish Journalists (SDP) strongly protests against the interference by the German Journalists Association (DJV) in Poland’s internal affairs by appealing to the EC „to examine the development of the newspaper market in Poland now at a time when the rule of law mechanism is to be in place in early 2021”. – reads the statement by ZG SDP.
DJV’s appeal was prompted by the announcement by the state-owned oil company PKN Orlen of its intention to purchase 20 dailies and 100 weeklies from the German publisher Polska Press.
The EU Commission cannot remain idle when the national-conservative PiS party is progressively abolishing independent journalism
— reads a statement by the President of the German Association of Journalists.
The SDP’s General Board of Directors stresses that
„nothing of the kind is actually taking place, the media in Poland operate on the basis of democratically established laws and the regulations in force in the Polish press system respect all the principles of free and independent media”.
In the statement of the SDP’s General Board it is noted that the association
„has repeatedly pointed out the dangers associated with the excessive presence of foreign capital on the Polish media market, including the practically monopolistic position on the regional press market of the German publishing house Polska Press, owned exclusively by the German Verlagsgruppe Passau publishing house”.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/534489-sdp-responds-to-the-german-journalists?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29