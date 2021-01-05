On Monday morning there was an explosion in the Polish supermarket „Warszawa” in Tilburg in southern Holland. Nobody was hurt in the incident. This is the fifth explosion this month in Polish Kurdish shops in the Netherlands, according to local media.
I am very concerned about the situation
— said an Iraqi Kurdistan-based shopkeeper Taha Mahmoed to the regional television station Omroep Brabant.
The police are lazy; in Aalsmeer and Beverwijk they promised they would take action. (But) nothing has been done
— added Mahmoed.
The owner of the supermarket referred to the explosions in Polish shops run by Kurdish entrepreneurs in Aalsmeer near Amsterdam on 8 December 2020 and in Beverwijk in the same agglomeration where two explosions took place - on 9 and 12 December.
On 8 December, there was also an explosion in a Polish shop, also run by Kurds in the same province where Tilburg is located. All the shops damaged in 2020 were called ‘Biedronka’, but were not associated with a well-known Polish chain of stores.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/533708-yet-another-explosion-in-a-polish-shop-in-the-netherlands?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29